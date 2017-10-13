Customers get first look at newly remodeled Outer Loop Walmart S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Customers get first look at newly remodeled Outer Loop Walmart Supercenter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter on the Outer Loop will notice some major changes. 

Louisville residents got their first look inside the store Friday morning.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the makeover, with plans to add a high-tech kiosk known as a "Pickup Tower" that's designed to allow customers who ordered merchandise for in-store pickup to quickly retrieve their items. 

The 16-foot-tall kiosks are like giant vending machines where customers scan a bar code sent to their smart phone after placing an order online for in-store pickup. 

Once the bar code is scanned, a door opens and the item appears on a conveyor belt, according to an article on Walmart's blog on its website.

Rob Cahill, the store's manager, says the kiosk will allow customers to complete their order by themselves in about a minute. 

"We remodeled pretty much the entire store -- new shelving, new directional signing," Cahill said.

"We also did remodel as far as our 'pickup today' area. We'll actually be getting a Pickup Tower -- that'll be here next week. That'll cut time down on customers coming in to about a minute."

The Outer Loop Walmart Supercenter will be only the second store in Kentucky with a Pickup Tower.

