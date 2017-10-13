Indiana couple weds with a special 'best friend' vow to the bride's sister

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana couple whose engagement story went viral earlier this year is now officially married.

And the bride's younger sister with Down syndrome played an extra special role.

WDRB first told you about Will and Ashley Seaton back in July. Ashley has a sister named Hannah who has Down syndrome and diabetes.

She told Will if they ever became engaged, he'd have to marry two girls because Hannah will most likely always be dependent on her. Well, that's exactly what he did.

When Will got down on one knee to propose to Ashley, he also asked Hannah to marry him.

The couple tied the knot on October 7th in Rockport, Indiana.

Hannah got to exchange special "Best Friend" vows with Will where she promised to always tell funny jokes and Will vowed to always take her fishing. They even had a first dance to Michael Buble's version of "You've got a Friend in Me."

Bret and Brandy Photography shared many more photos from the wedding in their blog including more intimate photos of family and friends before the ceremony.

