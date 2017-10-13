Ky. Attorney General Andy Beshear joins legal fight against Trum - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Attorney General Andy Beshear joins legal fight against Trump's health insurance cuts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is joining the legal fight against the White House's health care decisions.

"On behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, I am joining this action to force the federal government to follow the law and honor its promises," Beshear said by phone. "To me and the people of Kentucky, this action isn't about the President. It's about making the federal government keep its promises and protect the health and prosperity of our Kentucky families."

Beshear is joining other attorneys general in a lawsuit to block President Trump's cuts to health insurance plans.

Beshear says 88,000 Kentuckians purchase health insurance through the federal exchange. He also says the federal government's actions would cause health care rates to rise in Kentucky by 20-percent.

