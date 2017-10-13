Kentucky State Police ask for public's help finding escapee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help finding escapee

HICKMAN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police wants the public's help finding an escaped prisoner. 

Police are looking for 29-year-old Jerrell D. Kinney of Hickman, Kentucky, who escaped custody on Thursday afternoon outside the Fulton County Courthouse. That's in southwest Kentucky.

Kinney is described as a black male, 6 feel 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Kinney or knows where he may be should  contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or contact local law enforcement. 
 
