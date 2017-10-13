First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 9 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later for highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Taylor County

47

Mercer County

19

FINAL

John Hardin

41

Breckinridge County

7

FINAL

Butler

20

Eastern

10

FINAL

Central

66

Bardstown

0

FINAL

Campbellsville

50

Bethlehem

14

FINAl

Collins

41

North Oldham

0

FINAL

East Jessamine

38

Marion County

8

FINAL

Elizabethtown

35

LaRue County

13

FINAL

Atherton

55

Fairdale

20

FINAL

Fort Knox

66

Caverna

14

FINAL

Frankfort

39

Holy Cross

31

FINAL

Doss

36

Iroquois

6

FINAL

Ballard

55

Jeffersontown

13

FINAL

Central Hardin

35

Meade County

28

FINAL/OT

Oldham County

42

Nelson County

7

FINAL

Bullitt East

40

North Bullitt

19

FINAL

Pleasure Ridge Park

14

DuPont Manual

7

FINAL

Kentucky Country Day

64

Rock Creek Academy (Ind.)

6

FINAL

Christian Academy of Louisville

62

Shawnee

6

FINAL

Shelby County

35

Spencer County

14

FINAL

South Oldham

42

Bullitt Central

7

FINAL

Fern Creek

28

Southern

13

FINAL

St. Xavier

27

Male

0

FINAL

Waggener

27

Thomas Nelson

25

FINAL

Gallatin County

20

Trimble County

2

FINAL

Trinity

42

Seneca

0

FINAL

Western

28

Valley

7

FINAL

DeSales

42

Washington County

0

FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East

48

Bedford North Lawrence

24

FINAL

Brownstown Central

45

Scottsburg

14

FINAL

Charlestown

20

Eastern (Pekin)

16

FINAL

North Harrison

56

Clarksville

0

FINAL

Silver Creek

57

Corydon Central

0

FINAL

Floyd Central

49

New Albany

28

FINAL

Jeffersonville

63

Jennings County

40

FINAL

Seymour

21

Madison

12

FINAL

Mitchell

48

Perry Central

20

FINAL

Linton-Stockton

40

Providence

34

FINAL

Salem

41

West Washington

22

FINAL

Springs Valley

38

North Daviess

11

FINAL

Kentucky Country Day (Ky.)

64

Rock Creek Academy

6

FINAL

Forest Park

40

Tell City

34

FINAL

