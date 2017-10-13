First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later for highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Taylor County 47 Mercer County 19 FINAL John Hardin 41 Breckinridge County 7 FINAL Butler 20 Eastern 10 FINAL Central 66 Bardstown 0 FINAL Campbellsville 50 Bethlehem 14 FINAl Collins 41 North Oldham 0 FINAL East Jessamine 38 Marion County 8 FINAL Elizabethtown 35 LaRue County 13 FINAL Atherton 55 Fairdale 20 FINAL Fort Knox 66 Caverna 14 FINAL Frankfort 39 Holy Cross 31 FINAL Doss 36 Iroquois 6 FINAL Ballard 55 Jeffersontown 13 FINAL Central Hardin 35 Meade County 28 FINAL/OT Oldham County 42 Nelson County 7 FINAL Bullitt East 40 North Bullitt 19 FINAL Pleasure Ridge Park 14 DuPont Manual 7 FINAL Kentucky Country Day 64 Rock Creek Academy (Ind.) 6 FINAL Christian Academy of Louisville 62 Shawnee 6 FINAL Shelby County 35 Spencer County 14 FINAL South Oldham 42 Bullitt Central 7 FINAL Fern Creek 28 Southern 13 FINAL St. Xavier 27 Male 0 FINAL Waggener 27 Thomas Nelson 25 FINAL Gallatin County 20 Trimble County 2 FINAL Trinity 42 Seneca 0 FINAL Western 28 Valley 7 FINAL DeSales 42 Washington County 0 FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East 48 Bedford North Lawrence 24 FINAL Brownstown Central 45 Scottsburg 14 FINAL Charlestown 20 Eastern (Pekin) 16 FINAL North Harrison 56 Clarksville 0 FINAL Silver Creek 57 Corydon Central 0 FINAL Floyd Central 49 New Albany 28 FINAL Jeffersonville 63 Jennings County 40 FINAL Seymour 21 Madison 12 FINAL Mitchell 48 Perry Central 20 FINAL Linton-Stockton 40 Providence 34 FINAL Salem 41 West Washington 22 FINAL Springs Valley 38 North Daviess 11 FINAL Kentucky Country Day (Ky.) 64 Rock Creek Academy 6 FINAL Forest Park 40 Tell City 34 FINAL

