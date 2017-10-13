First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later for highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Taylor County
|
47
|
Mercer County
|
19
|
FINAL
|
John Hardin
|
41
|
Breckinridge County
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Butler
|
20
|
Eastern
|
10
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
66
|
Bardstown
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Campbellsville
|
50
|
Bethlehem
|
14
|
FINAl
|
Collins
|
41
|
North Oldham
|
0
|
FINAL
|
East Jessamine
|
38
|
Marion County
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Elizabethtown
|
35
|
LaRue County
|
13
|
FINAL
|
Atherton
|
55
|
Fairdale
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Fort Knox
|
66
|
Caverna
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Frankfort
|
39
|
Holy Cross
|
31
|
FINAL
|
Doss
|
36
|
Iroquois
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Ballard
|
55
|
Jeffersontown
|
13
|
FINAL
|
Central Hardin
|
35
|
Meade County
|
28
|
FINAL/OT
|
Oldham County
|
42
|
Nelson County
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Bullitt East
|
40
|
North Bullitt
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
14
|
DuPont Manual
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
64
|
Rock Creek Academy (Ind.)
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
62
|
Shawnee
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Shelby County
|
35
|
Spencer County
|
14
|
FINAL
|
South Oldham
|
42
|
Bullitt Central
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Fern Creek
|
28
|
Southern
|
13
|
FINAL
|
St. Xavier
|
27
|
Male
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Waggener
|
27
|
Thomas Nelson
|
25
|
FINAL
|
Gallatin County
|
20
|
Trimble County
|
2
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
42
|
Seneca
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Western
|
28
|
Valley
|
7
|
FINAL
|
DeSales
|
42
|
Washington County
|
0
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Columbus East
|
48
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
24
|
FINAL
|
Brownstown Central
|
45
|
Scottsburg
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Charlestown
|
20
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
16
|
FINAL
|
North Harrison
|
56
|
Clarksville
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Silver Creek
|
57
|
Corydon Central
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Floyd Central
|
49
|
New Albany
|
28
|
FINAL
|
Jeffersonville
|
63
|
Jennings County
|
40
|
FINAL
|
Seymour
|
21
|
Madison
|
12
|
FINAL
|
Mitchell
|
48
|
Perry Central
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Linton-Stockton
|
40
|
Providence
|
34
|
FINAL
|
Salem
|
41
|
West Washington
|
22
|
FINAL
|
Springs Valley
|
38
|
North Daviess
|
11
|
FINAL
|
Kentucky Country Day (Ky.)
|
64
|
Rock Creek Academy
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Forest Park
|
40
|
Tell City
|
34
|
FINAL
