First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Taylor County

Mercer County

John Hardin

Breckinridge County

Eastern

Butler

Bethlehem

Campbellsville

North Oldham

Collins

Marion County

East Jessamine

LaRue County

Elizabethtown

Atherton

Fairdale

Caverna

Fort Knox

Holy Cross

Frankfort

Doss

Iroquois

Ballard

Jeffersontown

Central Hardin

Meade County

Oldham County

Nelson County

Bullitt East

North Bullitt

DuPont Manual

Pleasure Ridge Park

Kentucky Country Day

Rock Creek Academy (Ind.)

Christian Academy of Louisville

Shawnee

Spencer County

Shelby County

Bullitt Central

South Oldham

Fern Creek

Southern

Male

St. Xavier

Waggener

Thomas Nelson

Gallatin County

Trimble County

Seneca

Trinity

Western

Valley

DeSales

Washington County

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence

Columbus East

Brownstown Central

Scottsburg

Charlestown

Eastern Pekin

North Harrison

Clarksville

Corydon Central

Silver Creek

Floyd Central

New Albany

Jennings County

Jeffersonville

Seymour

Madison

Indianapolis Washington

Paoli

Mitchell

Perry Central

Providence

Linton-Stockton

West Washington

Salem

Springs Valley

North Daviess

Kentucky Country Day (Ky.)

Rock Creek Academy

Forest Park

Tell City

