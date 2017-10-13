First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Taylor County
|
Mercer County
|
John Hardin
|
Breckinridge County
|
Eastern
|
Butler
|
Bethlehem
|
Campbellsville
|
North Oldham
|
Collins
|
Marion County
|
East Jessamine
|
LaRue County
|
Elizabethtown
|
Atherton
|
Fairdale
|
Caverna
|
Fort Knox
|
Holy Cross
|
Frankfort
|
Doss
|
Iroquois
|
Ballard
|
Jeffersontown
|
Central Hardin
|
Meade County
|
Oldham County
|
Nelson County
|
Bullitt East
|
North Bullitt
|
DuPont Manual
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Rock Creek Academy (Ind.)
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Shawnee
|
Spencer County
|
Shelby County
|
Bullitt Central
|
South Oldham
|
Fern Creek
|
Southern
|
Male
|
St. Xavier
|
Waggener
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Gallatin County
|
Trimble County
|
Seneca
|
Trinity
|
Western
|
Valley
|
DeSales
|
Washington County
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Columbus East
|
Brownstown Central
|
Scottsburg
|
Charlestown
|
Eastern Pekin
|
North Harrison
|
Clarksville
|
Corydon Central
|
Silver Creek
|
Floyd Central
|
New Albany
|
Jennings County
|
Jeffersonville
|
Seymour
|
Madison
|
Indianapolis Washington
|
Paoli
|
Mitchell
|
Perry Central
|
Providence
|
Linton-Stockton
|
West Washington
|
Salem
|
Springs Valley
|
North Daviess
|
Kentucky Country Day (Ky.)
|
Rock Creek Academy
|
Forest Park
|
Tell City
Related Stories:
GOTW | St. X hosts Male for district honors
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.