First Down Friday Scores -- Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Taylor County Mercer County John Hardin Breckinridge County Eastern Butler Bethlehem Campbellsville North Oldham Collins Marion County East Jessamine LaRue County Elizabethtown Atherton Fairdale Caverna Fort Knox Holy Cross Frankfort Doss Iroquois Ballard Jeffersontown Central Hardin Meade County Oldham County Nelson County Bullitt East North Bullitt DuPont Manual Pleasure Ridge Park Kentucky Country Day Rock Creek Academy (Ind.) Christian Academy of Louisville Shawnee Spencer County Shelby County Bullitt Central South Oldham Fern Creek Southern Male St. Xavier Waggener Thomas Nelson Gallatin County Trimble County Seneca Trinity Western Valley DeSales Washington County

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Columbus East Brownstown Central Scottsburg Charlestown Eastern Pekin North Harrison Clarksville Corydon Central Silver Creek Floyd Central New Albany Jennings County Jeffersonville Seymour Madison Indianapolis Washington Paoli Mitchell Perry Central Providence Linton-Stockton West Washington Salem Springs Valley North Daviess Kentucky Country Day (Ky.) Rock Creek Academy Forest Park Tell City

