    Tom Lane's Play: DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws a bullet across the middle to Bryant Robinson to set up a touchdown.
    John Lewis' Play: Floyd Central quarterback Matthew Weimer throw's a nice-looking touchdown pass to tight end Braxton Cerqueira.
    Mike Lacett's Play: St. Xavier's Jack Albert's beat's the Male around the outside and takes it all the way for a touchdown.
    Katie George's Play: Butler's Greg Jackson intercepts Eastern quarterback Christian Kessler in the endzone.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9

DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws a bullet across the middle to Bryant Robinson to set up a touchdown.
Floyd Central quarterback Matthew Weimer throw's a nice-looking touchdown pass to tight end Braxton Cerqueira.
St. Xavier's Jack Albert's beat's the Male around the outside and takes it all the way for a touchdown.
Butler's Greg Jackson intercepts Eastern quarterback Christian Kessler in the endzone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws a bullet across the middle to Bryant Robinson to set up a touchdown.

John Lewis' Play: Floyd Central quarterback Matthew Weimer throw's a nice-looking touchdown pass to tight end Braxton Cerqueira.

Mike Lacett's Play: St. Xavier's Jack Albert's beat's the Male around the outside and takes it all the way for a touchdown.

Katie George's Play: Butler's Greg Jackson intercepts Eastern quarterback Christian Kessler in the endzone.

Mike's play, a deep touchdown pass from DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald to Marcis Floyd, won with 39 percent of the vote.

Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

