Best Plays of the Week -- Week 9

St. Xavier's Jack Albert's beat's the Male around the outside and takes it all the way for a touchdown.

DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws a bullet across the middle to Bryant Robinson to set up a touchdown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws a bullet across the middle to Bryant Robinson to set up a touchdown.

John Lewis' Play: Floyd Central quarterback Matthew Weimer throw's a nice-looking touchdown pass to tight end Braxton Cerqueira.

Mike Lacett's Play: St. Xavier's Jack Albert's beat's the Male around the outside and takes it all the way for a touchdown.

Katie George's Play: Butler's Greg Jackson intercepts Eastern quarterback Christian Kessler in the endzone.

Mike's play, a deep touchdown pass from DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald to Marcis Floyd, won with 39 percent of the vote.

Check back later in the week to see who won.

