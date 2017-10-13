GE Appliances workers take part in service projects in Parkland - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GE Appliances workers take part in service projects in Parkland and Chickasaw neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of GE Appliances workers left their offices Friday to lend their neighbors a helping hand.

Six-hundred volunteers picked up hammers and power saws to work on 15 major projects in the Parkland and Chickasaw neighborhoods. It's part of the company's annual Fall Volunteer Project.

They made improvements to a Boys and Girls Club and Flaget Field. Those improvements included landscaping and fixing a scoreboard that hasn't worked in years.

"It's pretty important as a major manufacturer and employer in the community to give back," said Angie Corbett of GE Appliances. "We have lots of employees who live all over city of Louisville -- including this area -- and we want communities to know we're here not only to work, but to support the community." 

Metro United Way helped GE identify the projects that would have the biggest impact. 

