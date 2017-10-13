'Startup Weekend' to give budding Louisville entrepreneurs chanc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Startup Weekend' to give budding Louisville entrepreneurs chance to pitch business ideas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's sort of a local version of the television show "Shark Tank," in which participants get 60 seconds to make their pitches for the next great business.

Startup Weekend kicks off in Louisville Friday night at the Gigabit Experience Center. It gives people who attend a chance to network and pitch their business ideas.

Participants vote on the top 10 ideas. Those teams get coaching and mentoring from entrepreneurs, business owners and marketing experts. 

"This would be an amazing opportunity for a very early stage idea because these are the kinds of things people don't have the resources for," said Paul Blakeley, the lead organizer for the event. "Consultations with creative agencies like Jump -- this is worth almost $1,000 just for the consultation."

It runs through Sunday and ends with the winner being awarded a $3,500 prize package -- including more coaching and mentoring.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.