BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.More >>
Bobby Petrino said that Louisville will be without linebacker Stacy Thomas and halfback Malik Williams as the Cardinals try to regroup against Boston College Saturday.More >>
More statistical evidence of Louisville's defensive malaise. Is Kentucky being snubbed by the college football polls? More love for Mark Richt and Nick Saban.More >>
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.More >>
Friends and former coaches at Trinity and the University of Kentucky describe acting Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra as a natural quarterback with outstanding business skills.More >>
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.More >>
Louisville improved to 4-1 by defeating Murray State Saturday. The Cards face a five-day turnaround before playing at North Carolina State Thursday night.More >>
Interim Louisville basketball coach David Padgett comes from a family of coaches -- and from the Rick Pitino coaching tree.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
U of L released a statement Wednesday night saying it has "parted ways" with Fair, "exercising the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
Rick Pitino's lawyer said the University of Louisville has made a rush to judgement in essentially firing the coach and is reacting on emotion, not facts.More >>
Eric Crawford examines Tom Jurich's time at Louisville, both financially and otherwise, and considers his future after interim university president Greg Postel placed him on paid administrative leave.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
"There's only one Coach P -- I'm Coach Padgett," David Padgett said before heading into a practice session as the lone coach on the University of Louisville coaching staff. Eric Crawford provides a glimpse.More >>
