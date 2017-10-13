Metro Corrections places officer who fired shot outside Highland - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections places officer who fired shot outside Highlands Kroger on unpaid leave

Posted: Updated:
John Thomas John Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Corrections officer who "accidentally" fired a shot earlier this week at Kroger in the Highlands has been placed on administrative leave.

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said in a release Friday that Johnson has been suspended without pay while LMPD and Metro Corrections complete their investigations.

Officials with Metro Corrections said Thomas was off duty in the store in plain clothes when he witnessed someone shoplifting. He confronted the shoplifter, who reportedly got in a car and tried to run over Thomas. He fired a shot from his weapon and missed hitting the alleged shoplifter. 

"Any use of a deadly weapon by a Corrections Officer will be scrutinized," Bolton said. "We will be thorough and we will act quickly to complete our internal investigation while we continue our cooperation with Metro Police in their investigation."

Below is Thomas' suspension letter:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.