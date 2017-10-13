New Albany celebrates 50th Harvest Homecoming - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany celebrates 50th Harvest Homecoming

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 50th anniversary of the Harvest Homecoming continues with events for kids and adults through the weekend.

“People who have left the area, they come back just for this weekend," said Renee Koch, one of the coordinators of Harvest Homecoming. "And I think that just speaks for itself."

The festival started Oct. 7. Starting Thursday, Pearl Street from Main to East Spring Street was blocked off to make room for at least 270 booths. Thousands of people can wander around downtown for food, shopping, crafts, games and music.

There are events planned for kids Saturday morning. And then the beer garden opens up in the evening with adult beverages and music along the riverfront. Tickets to get into the beer garden are $5, but everything else is free.

Mary Arnold has been involved with the Harvest Homecoming for more than 10 years. She said it’s all about celebrating the growing community.

“Just kind of a more lively atmosphere, and we’re rolling with that this year,” Arnold said. “Bringing that fun and funk back into downtown New Albany.”

The thousands of visitors bring a boost to downtown businesses every year. And Arnold said it sparks intrigue for more people to come visit more often.

“A lot of our businesses actually purchase the booths outside their doors,” Arnold said. “And then they’re really able to showcase what they’re about in downtown New Albany. And it kind of keeps the ball rolling on getting people to come down here to shop and eat and have experiences in downtown.”

