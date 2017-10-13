Futures of Jurich and Pitino could be decided next week at U of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Futures of Jurich and Pitino could be decided next week at U of L

Posted: Updated:
Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom
U of L athletics director Tom Jurich on his way to a meeting in which he was placed on leave, Sept. 27, 2017. U of L athletics director Tom Jurich on his way to a meeting in which he was placed on leave, Sept. 27, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Change is hard. University of Louisville students and fans know that. They've already gone through a lot of it. 

"I think we're all pretty tired of it," said U of L law student Taylor Richard.

More could be coming next week. 

"The fate, potentially, of both Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich could be decided," said WDRB Business reporter Chris Otts.

Up first on Monday will come the future of embattled head coach Rick Pitino's.

Pitino is the subject of a special meeting of the U of L Athletics Association, the board that already started the process of firing him.

"Under his contract, he has the opportunity to present evidence and make a case before the board before they can actually vote to terminate him," Otts said.

Since late-September, Pitino has been on leave. So has his boss, suspended Athletics Director Tom Jurich. 

Jurich will go through a similar proceeding Wednesday with the Board of Trustees, but Otts said Jurich's meeting will be less cut and dry than Pitino's.

"He also has due process protections in his contract that would make firing him difficult and timely, or expensive," Otts said.

There's also support for him coming from big names in the community. On Thursday, the widow of Muhammad Ali, Lonnie Ali, as well as Jim Patterson and Dr. Mark Lynn released a public letter showing their allegiance to Jurich.

"Even the governor has said that he's not sure if Jurich is done as Athletics Director," Otts said.

At the same time, he said, the moves the university has already made are significant.

"To me, that does signal that the interim president and the board may be looking at a long-term change in that position," Otts said.

