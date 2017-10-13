5-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-264 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5-vehicle crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-264

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving five vehicles shut down the eastbound lanes of I-264 on Friday evening.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. between Manslick Road and Taylor Boulevard. MetroSafe said there was at least one rescue, but everyone is expected to be OK.

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

