Kim Davis takes gay marriage fight to Europe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kim Davis takes gay marriage fight to Europe

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples has taken her fight to Romania. 

Kim Davis is visiting the European country this week to support an effort there calling to explicitly ban gay marriage. The country already doesn't allow gay marriages, but Davis and others want the language to be clearer in the Romanian constitution. 

Davis is the Rowan County Clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing a judge's order that she issue licenses to gay couples.

The trip was organized by the conservative Christian organization, the Liberty Counsel.  

