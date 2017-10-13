Amid crisis, U of L fans throw support behind basketball team at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amid crisis, U of L fans throw support behind basketball team at Friday's Red-White scrimmage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunderous applause met acting men's basketball coach David Padgett as he took the court Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Fans at the Red-White Scrimmage didn't back down from supporting their team with the uncertainty of what will happen with the basketball recruiting investigation looming overhead.

"It's on the fans' minds, of course," said Adrian Shanklin, a U of L fan in attendance Friday. "It's on every talk radio show out here, but at the same time, I think there's more information to come out. We'll find it out it trickle slowly."

Fans said despite the investigation into basketball recruiting, their support for the team remains strong. It's the first time in 17 years that Rick Pitino wasn't leading the Cardinals on the court. Instead, it was Padgett, one of Pitino's former players.

"We want to support the guys and also Padgett, being the new coach," said Todd Robertson, a U of L fan.

U of L freshman Ty Sovic said  the school is under intense scrutiny while other teams are slipping through the cracks. The NCAA didn't issue any sanctions Friday against the University of North Carolina despite findings of academic fraud. 

"UNC really frustrates me," Sovic said. "I feel like they should have got in trouble for what they did."

For Samantha Robertson, coming to the scrimmage is about supporting the Cardinals when they need it the most.

"The negativity has kind of been the hardest to kind of listen and to watch, just because it doesn't matter at the end of the day," she said. "These guys need support and need somebody to back them."

The team has another Red-White scrimmage on Oct. 27.

