JCPS calls special meeting to discuss authorizing charter schools

The "pink" or "teal" sneaker debate is basically "gold" or "blue" dress debacle of 2015 all over again.

The "pink" or "teal" sneaker debate is basically "gold" or "blue" dress debacle of 2015 all over again.

WDRB News learned through an open records request that officer John Thomas was hired in April of this year and has been on the job for six months.

WDRB News learned through an open records request that officer John Thomas was hired in April of this year and has been on the job for six months.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to quickly spread the word that hunting deer with a rifle is now illegal on public land.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to quickly spread the word that hunting deer with a rifle is now illegal on public land.

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Charter schools are headed to Kentucky, but local districts still have questions.

"There's a lot of concern about, financially, how it's going to impact our district," said Dr. Marty Pollio, Acting JCPS Superintendent.

JCPS board members received answers from state education officials during a special meeting Friday night. The state's new charter school law took effect in June, but the Kentucky Department of Education is still finalizing its regulations.

Under the law, local school boards are charter school authorizers. It will be up to the board to approve charter school applications, along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

"So if they apply through the mayor directly, are we left out of the conversation entirely?" board member Ben Gies said.

"Yes," replied a KDE official. "You're copied on the application, but as far as if you have a say on whether or not the school opens, the answer is no, you don't."

The approval process can also include the state.

Fischer has previously said he'd look for applications that focus on serving low-income students, but JCPS leaders think many at-risk kids will still remain in the district.

"We have a close relationship with the mayor's office at this point, but getting through that process where we have the same beliefs and work together on it will be very important," Pollio said.

The earliest the state could see a charter school opening is next fall, but state officials said 2019 could be more realistic.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.