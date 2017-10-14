Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure' happening Saturday morning in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure' happening Saturday morning in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Susan G. Komen "Race for the Cure" will take place Saturday morning in downtown Louisville.

The 5K race is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The one-mile Family Walk is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

The starting line for the race is located at Main and Preston Streets.

The finish line is located at the main entrance of Louisville Slugger Field at the corner of Preston and Witherspoon Streets.

Click here to see a course map for the 5K.

