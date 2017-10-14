Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure' held Saturday morning in down - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure' held Saturday morning in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners and walkers alike laced up their shoes to race for the cure Saturday morning.

Nearly 10,000 breast cancer survivors, families, and friends took part in either a 5K run or a one-mile Family Walk for the 22nd annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in downtown Louisville.

Several thousand more lined the streets to cheer them on. 

The Race for the Cure is the world's largest fundraiser for breast cancer awareness. Before the event, there was a survivor's breakfast and parade, where those who have won their battle against the disease joined together to support those still fighting. 

"You don't feel so isolated like 'poor me.' It's like camaraderie. You're with other women and men and it's just a feel good day. Good vibes, [the] energy is good, yes, a feel good day," Dona and Virginia Boone said. 

Each year, more than 1.3 million people are diagnosed with breast cancer.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

