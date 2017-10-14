St. Michael Orthodox Church hosts Louisville's Ethnic Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Michael Orthodox Church invites the community to its annual Taste of St. Michael Louisville's Ethnic Fair Saturday, celebrating cultures from around the world.

The tradition that's nearly 40 years old features tables of food and pastries from various backgrounds including Lebanese, Syrian, Greek, Ethiopian, Indian and Russian. Traditional folk dancing and shopping will also be a part of the event.

"It's a great time because it shows the diversity of the community," says Fr. Alexis Kouri, pastor at St. Michael Orthodox Church. "It's something that so many people in Louisville look forward to each year."

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted and benefit the church.

Taste of St. Michael Louisville's Ethnic Fair is Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. St. Michael Orthodox Church is located at 3701 Saint Michael Church Drive in Louisville.

