Florida pit bull dies after being left for dead in suitcase, stabbed 50 times

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to quickly spread the word that hunting deer with a rifle is now illegal on public land.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to quickly spread the word that hunting deer with a rifle is now illegal on public land.

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 9 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.

Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.

Louisville acting coach David Padgett talks with former Cardinals coach Denny Crum during a team scrimmage Friday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville acting coach David Padgett talks with former Cardinals coach Denny Crum during a team scrimmage Friday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida pit bull who had people across the nation pulling for him after he was left for dead in a suitcase with multiple stab wounds died Thursday night. Ollie was 1.

Ollie’s story drew attention after there was a major effort to keep him alive. People across the country offered to adopt him.

Ollie was found in Hollywood, Fla., Tuesday stuffed inside a blue suitcase. He’d been stabbed more than 50 times, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A GoFundMe page that was set up for him raised about $40,000 before his death.

He was found when someone heard his cries about 1 a.m. Tuesday, and contacted police, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Ollie was taken to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

Jan Milbyer, founder of Grateful Paws, said she was devastated when she learned about his death.

“I was crying when he was alive, so I’m even worse now,” she told the Sun-Sentinel. “There were so many people offering to adopt him. But he died knowing he was surrounded by people who cared.”

A necropsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Hollywood police are looking for the person or people who beat and stabbed Ollie.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.