Florida pit bull dies after being left for dead in suitcase, sta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Florida pit bull dies after being left for dead in suitcase, stabbed 50 times

Posted: Updated:

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida pit bull who had people across the nation pulling for him after he was left for dead in a suitcase with multiple stab wounds died Thursday night. Ollie was 1.

Ollie’s story drew attention after there was a major effort to keep him alive. People across the country offered to adopt him.

Ollie was found in Hollywood, Fla., Tuesday stuffed inside a blue suitcase. He’d been stabbed more than 50 times, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A GoFundMe page that was set up for him raised about $40,000 before his death.

He was found when someone heard his cries about 1 a.m. Tuesday, and contacted police, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Ollie was taken to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

Jan Milbyer, founder of Grateful Paws, said she was devastated when she learned about his death.

 “I was crying when he was alive, so I’m even worse now,” she told the Sun-Sentinel. “There were so many people offering to adopt him. But he died knowing he was surrounded by people who cared.”

A necropsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Hollywood police are looking for the person or people who beat and stabbed Ollie.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.