93 veterans from Louisville take Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of local veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. for the trip of a lifetime Saturday morning. 

Ninety-three veterans from World War II, The Korean War and the Vietnam War were recognized by the Honor Flight Bluegrass chapter.

The organization aims to honor America's veteran heroes. It flies the veterans to Washington for a one-day trip. While there, they receive a police escort to tour each of their respective memorials and national landmarks. 

During this year's, trip the veterans were joined by Louisville native and founder of the Louisville International Film Festival Conrad Bachmann. He is an actor, producer and director with 40 years of experience in Hollywood. 

Bachmann is a veteran himself, having served in the Korean War as an entertainer. He traveled around the far east to perform for troops in hospitals and on bases. 

Bachmann says his son, who lives in Louisville, contacted him about the honor flight.

"I said 'oh my, I'll fly in for it,' because for me, even though they have these honor flights in Los Angeles, I wanted to do it from my hometown with my hometown boys," Bachmann said. 

The Honor Flight returns to Louisville on Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

