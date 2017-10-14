BOZICH | No breakthrough (or breaks) for Indiana in OT loss to Michigan

Beating Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan remains a king-sized problem for the Indiana football team as the Hoosiers found out again against Michigan Saturday.More >>
David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.
Bobby Petrino said that Louisville will be without linebacker Stacy Thomas and halfback Malik Williams as the Cardinals try to regroup against Boston College Saturday.
More statistical evidence of Louisville's defensive malaise. Is Kentucky being snubbed by the college football polls? More love for Mark Richt and Nick Saban.
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.
Friends and former coaches at Trinity and the University of Kentucky describe acting Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra as a natural quarterback with outstanding business skills.
Former Louisville Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum and U of L player Tony Williams said they would be happy to help Cards' acting coach David Padgett this season.
Louisville improved to 4-1 by defeating Murray State Saturday. The Cards face a five-day turnaround before playing at North Carolina State Thursday night.
