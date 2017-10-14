Judge rules Kentucky county liable for handcuffed children - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge rules Kentucky county liable for handcuffed children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A federal judge says it was unreasonable for a Kentucky sheriff's deputy to handcuff two unruly elementary school students and has ruled the county government is liable for the officer's conduct.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of the two children identified in court documents only by their initials. In 2014, both children were handcuffed by Kenton County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Sumner. Video of one child showed he was handcuffed above his elbows and crying.

In both cases, the children were hitting and kicking school officials. But the judge noted both children weighed less than 57 pounds and said Sumner's handcuffing was unconstitutional.

An attorney for Kenton County noted the ruling is not final. The judge must set a trial date to determine damages.

