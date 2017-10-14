Young People in Recovery proves you can have sober fun

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.

Lamar Jackson stretches for a first-half touchdown in Louisville's loss to Boston College on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

Eric Crawford on the NCAA's ruling on academic wrongdoing at North Carolina.

CRAWFORD | North Carolina, the NCAA, and the breakdown of the Honor System

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.

Louisville acting coach David Padgett talks with former Cardinals coach Denny Crum during a team scrimmage Friday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – Dozens of people in the Louisville area came together Saturday night for a bonfire, but it wasn’t just any bonfire.

The purpose of the Young People in Recovery event was to prove you can still have fun without drugs and alcohol.

With music, food, friends, and games on a cool fall night – it was the perfect setting for a bonfire.

“We'll show you what life is all about on this side,” said YPR Louisville Chapter Lead Jenni Meredith.

That other side is recovery. Meredith recalls when she had to learn to have fun again without drugs and alcohol.

“I just forgot what having fun was because I associated fun with getting drunk or getting high,” she said.

The same goes for singer/songwriter David Evans.

“I don't have to drink to have a good time,” Evans said.

He uses his personal experiences and journey through recovery to inspire others with his music.

“My relationship with God has given me a second chance. And with that second chance I have an opportunity to give away what's freely been given to me,” Evans said.

Fun, sober events like this allow people to have a strong support system through their own recovery.

“I'm here as a direct result of recovery,” Evans said.

“Even 10 years after that drink or drug I still have to constantly fight every day,” Meredith said.

Through the good times and the bad, YPR’s goal has always been to inspire others to better their lives.

“Life is not over just because you can't drink or get high. Life is not over. This is what life is all about -- living each moment in the moment and enjoying the heck out of it,” Meredith said.

If you would like more information on attending sober events with YPR click here.

