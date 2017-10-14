Young People in Recovery proves you can have sober fun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Young People in Recovery proves you can have sober fun

Posted: Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) –  Dozens of people in the Louisville area came together Saturday night for a bonfire, but it wasn’t just any bonfire.

The purpose of the Young People in Recovery event was to prove you can still have fun without drugs and alcohol.

With music, food, friends, and games on a cool fall night – it was the perfect setting for a bonfire.

“We'll show you what life is all about on this side,” said YPR Louisville Chapter Lead Jenni Meredith.

That other side is recovery. Meredith recalls when she had to learn to have fun again without drugs and alcohol.

“I just forgot what having fun was because I associated fun with getting drunk or getting high,” she said.

The same goes for singer/songwriter David Evans.

“I don't have to drink to have a good time,” Evans said.

He uses his personal experiences and journey through recovery to inspire others with his music.

“My relationship with God has given me a second chance. And with that second chance I have an opportunity to give away what's freely been given to me,” Evans said.

Fun, sober events like this allow people to have a strong support system through their own recovery.

“I'm here as a direct result of recovery,” Evans said.

“Even 10 years after that drink or drug I still have to constantly fight every day,” Meredith said.

Through the good times and the bad, YPR’s goal has always been to inspire others to better their lives.

“Life is not over just because you can't drink or get high. Life is not over. This is what life is all about -- living each moment in the moment and enjoying the heck out of it,” Meredith said.

If you would like more information on attending sober events with YPR click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.