Habitat for Humanity and Google Fiber finish 4-day Portland build

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.

Lamar Jackson stretches for a first-half touchdown in Louisville's loss to Boston College on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

Eric Crawford on the NCAA's ruling on academic wrongdoing at North Carolina.

CRAWFORD | North Carolina, the NCAA, and the breakdown of the Honor System

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.

Louisville acting coach David Padgett talks with former Cardinals coach Denny Crum during a team scrimmage Friday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Saturday to put the final touches on a brand new home.

It was the fourth and final day of Habitat For Humanity's Portland Build.

With the help of Google Fiber, volunteers worked to finish Airrika Murphy's new home on Bank Street.

Murphy is one of several families in the neighborhood to receive new, affordable homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

"Just the whole process is amazing. The support system and just being a part of this is very exciting. It's amazing," Murphy said.

Some of the volunteers have also received homes in the past.

"It's really cool, with Habitat, we often think about using a house to help a family grow into all that God intends, but our hope is that house also helps neighborhoods to grow," Rob Locke, CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Louisville, said.

Habitat for Humanity has built or renovated more than 90 homes in the Portland neighborhood.

