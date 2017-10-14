Habitat for Humanity and Google Fiber finish 4-day Portland buil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Habitat for Humanity and Google Fiber finish 4-day Portland build

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered in Louisville's Portland neighborhood Saturday to put the final touches on a brand new home. 

It was the fourth and final day of Habitat For Humanity's Portland Build. 

With the help of Google Fiber, volunteers worked to finish Airrika Murphy's new home on Bank Street. 

Murphy is one of several families in the neighborhood to receive new, affordable homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity. 

"Just the whole process is amazing. The support system and just being a part of this is very exciting. It's amazing," Murphy said. 

Some of the volunteers have also received homes in the past. 

"It's really cool, with Habitat, we often think about using a house to help a family grow into all that God intends, but our hope is that house also helps neighborhoods to grow," Rob Locke, CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Louisville, said. 

Habitat for Humanity has built or renovated more than 90 homes in the Portland neighborhood. 

