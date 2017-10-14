Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association protests Louisville City - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association protests Louisville City FC chairman

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two dozen people gathered outside the Louisville City FC game Saturday night to protest against the chairman and president of the team.

The president of the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association, Josh Craven, says Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace is trying to force them out of their homes in Charlestown, Indiana.

“He is intentionally trying to drive our property values down, intentionally, in order to purchase our homes at a cheaper rate,” Craven said.

Neace is accused of purchasing homes in the area and boarding them up to reduce home values. Residents say he wants to acquire their homes through eminent domain to build a new subdivision.

The Institute for Justice is suing Neace on behalf of the residents.

“The lawns aren’t mowed. They put plywood on the windows and door and so like they look really bad,” Dora Cornett, a protester and resident, said.

The protesters are asking city leaders to not back a plan for Louisville to give $30 million toward a new stadium project in Butchertown.

They say Louisville residents should not trust Neace with their tax money and are demanding changes be made in their southern Indiana neighborhood.

“We would like for him to take the properties that he owns and either demolish them like he had said or rehab them. Do not leave them in such deplorable conditions,” Craven said.

WDRB reached out to John Neace for comment and have not received a response. 

