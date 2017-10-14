Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association protests Louisville City FC chairman

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.

Lamar Jackson stretches for a first-half touchdown in Louisville's loss to Boston College on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

She was the first actress to go on the record as a named source to share her story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment.

Kentucky-born actress Ashley Judd to receive award for helping to out Harvey Weinstein

The legal challenge by an attorney to a strip search conducted on Kia Hampton.

David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.

David Padgett has made 2 solid moves as the Louisville basketball coach. A recommendation for a third.

BOZICH | The next move David Padgett needs to make for Louisville basketball

Eric Crawford on the NCAA's ruling on academic wrongdoing at North Carolina.

CRAWFORD | North Carolina, the NCAA, and the breakdown of the Honor System

The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.

Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.

Woman accused of using fake bar code to scan items at Louisville Kroger

Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.

Louisville acting coach David Padgett talks with former Cardinals coach Denny Crum during a team scrimmage Friday night. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two dozen people gathered outside the Louisville City FC game Saturday night to protest against the chairman and president of the team.

The president of the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association, Josh Craven, says Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace is trying to force them out of their homes in Charlestown, Indiana.

“He is intentionally trying to drive our property values down, intentionally, in order to purchase our homes at a cheaper rate,” Craven said.

Neace is accused of purchasing homes in the area and boarding them up to reduce home values. Residents say he wants to acquire their homes through eminent domain to build a new subdivision.

The Institute for Justice is suing Neace on behalf of the residents.

“The lawns aren’t mowed. They put plywood on the windows and door and so like they look really bad,” Dora Cornett, a protester and resident, said.

The protesters are asking city leaders to not back a plan for Louisville to give $30 million toward a new stadium project in Butchertown.

They say Louisville residents should not trust Neace with their tax money and are demanding changes be made in their southern Indiana neighborhood.

“We would like for him to take the properties that he owns and either demolish them like he had said or rehab them. Do not leave them in such deplorable conditions,” Craven said.

WDRB reached out to John Neace for comment and have not received a response.

