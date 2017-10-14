Thousands attend annual Southwest Community Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Thousands attend annual Southwest Community Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a celebration of local businesses, culture, and all that Southwest Louisville has to offer. 

Residents gathered at Sun Valley Park to enjoy live music, a petting zoo, bounce houses, and car and truck shows on Saturday. 

It was all part of the annual Southwest Community Festival. 

There were tents set up for seniors, teens and young adults.

The event takes place every year, on the second Saturday in October. 

"It's only gotten better every year. The turnout [and] the vendors have only gotten bigger and bigger ... people want to be a part of it," Trevor Hemingway said. 

More than 9,000 people were in attendance. 

