Shively police investigating shooting on I-264 East near Cane Ru - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shively police investigating shooting on I-264 East near Cane Run Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively police are investigating after a reported shooting on I-264 East near Cane Run Road. 

MetroSafe supervisors told WDRB the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. 

One person was found shot and was transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time. 

All eastbound lanes of I-264 are blocked while police investigate. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.