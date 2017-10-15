LMPD investigating fatal shooting on Poplar View Drive near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to Poplar View Drive near Cane Run Road around 2:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Officers say a Marathon gas station was also part of the shooting scene, but authorities have not advised on exactly what happened there.



"As I've said many times this year, this is another senseless murder that has happened here and it's a tragic day for our city again," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

