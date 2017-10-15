Girl, 8, dies after falling on cruise ship in Miami - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Girl, 8, dies after falling on cruise ship in Miami

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a cruise ship's interior atrium to a lower deck, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The Carnival Cruise Lines ship Carnival Glory had finished its voyage and docked at Port Miami when the child fell around 8:15 a.m., police said.

Emergency personnel transported the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died, police said.

Investigators with the police department homicide department are working with Carnival Cruise Lines to discover details of the incident, police said.

    "We understand that the child may have fallen 20 or so feet from a landing," Miami Fire-Rescue spokesman Capt. Ignatius Carroll said at a news conference, CNN affiliate WFOR reported.

    The child's name has not been released.

    "Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time," said Jennifer De La Cruz, vice president of corporate communications with Carnival, according to a police news release.

    The ship was turned over to Carnival to resume normal operations, police said.

    Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

