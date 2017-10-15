Girl, 8, dies after falling on cruise ship in Miami

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.More >>
Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.More >>
Authorities say the woman, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when the man allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.More >>
Authorities say the woman, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when the man allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.More >>
Young People in Recovery is an organization that promotes and nurtures recovery from addiction with community gatherings and events.More >>
Young People in Recovery is an organization that promotes and nurtures recovery from addiction with community gatherings and events.More >>
Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.More >>
Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.More >>
Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.More >>
Police say the woman fought with a security guard as she tried to leave the store.More >>
Authorities have not issued any information about a suspect.More >>
Authorities have not issued any information about a suspect.More >>
The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.More >>
The collision in Clark County that killed the driver of a motorcycle.More >>
Neighbors say Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace is trying to force them out of their homes in Charlestown, Indiana.More >>
Neighbors say Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace is trying to force them out of their homes in Charlestown, Indiana.More >>