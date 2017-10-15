Hustler founder Larry Flynt offers $10 million for dirt leading to Trump impeachment

Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.

Neighbors say Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace is trying to force them out of their homes in Charlestown, Indiana.

Young People in Recovery is an organization that promotes and nurtures recovery from addiction with community gatherings and events.

The child's name has not been released.

Authorities say the woman, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when the man allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.

Lamar Jackson stretches for a first-half touchdown in Louisville's loss to Boston College on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.

U of L athletics director Tom Jurich on his way to a meeting in which he was placed on leave, Sept. 27, 2017.

SUNDAY EDITION | Why firing Tom Jurich could be ‘complicated or very expensive’ for University of Louisville

Hustler founder Larry Flynt is running a full-page ad in Sunday’s Washington Post offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the impeachment of President Trump, Fox Business reports.

Anchor Liz Claman tweeted a photo of the ad, which reads: “Larry Flynt and Hustler magazine announce a cash offer of up to $10 million for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.”

In the ad, Flynt airs several grievances about Trump’s actions as president, including his firing of FBI director James Comey and his “gross nepotism and appointment of unqualified persons to high office.”

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” the ad reads. “Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate. To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I am making this offer.”

The porn producer notes in the ad that this “is not my first rodeo,” citing past rewards for information on Republicans like former Rep. Bob Livingston in 1999, who resigned from Congress after admitting to an extramarital affair, and Sen. David Vitter, who weathered a prostitution scandal in 2007.

“Sure I could use that $10 million to buy luxuries or further my businesses,” Flynt writes, “but what good would that do me in a world devastated by the most powerful moron in history?”

