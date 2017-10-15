Hustler founder Larry Flynt offers $10 million for dirt leading to Trump impeachment

A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.More >>
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.More >>
Authorities say the woman, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when the man allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.More >>
The child's name has not been released.More >>
Young People in Recovery is an organization that promotes and nurtures recovery from addiction with community gatherings and events.More >>
Neighbors say Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace is trying to force them out of their homes in Charlestown, Indiana.More >>
Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.More >>
