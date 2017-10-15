Strangers rescue man in wheelchair stuck on tracks in Missouri moments before train barrels through

Young People in Recovery is an organization that promotes and nurtures recovery from addiction with community gatherings and events.

Young People in Recovery is an organization that promotes and nurtures recovery from addiction with community gatherings and events.

Authorities say the woman, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when the man allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.

Authorities say the woman, her husband and two children arrived home Friday evening when the man allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 assault weapon.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

The child's name has not been released.

The child's name has not been released.

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.

Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.

Lamar Jackson stretches for a first-half touchdown in Louisville's loss to Boston College on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Lamar Jackson stretches for a first-half touchdown in Louisville's loss to Boston College on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.

A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.

U of L athletics director Tom Jurich on his way to a meeting in which he was placed on leave, Sept. 27, 2017.

U of L athletics director Tom Jurich on his way to a meeting in which he was placed on leave, Sept. 27, 2017.

SUNDAY EDITION | Why firing Tom Jurich could be ‘complicated or very expensive’ for University of Louisville

SUNDAY EDITION | Why firing Tom Jurich could be ‘complicated or very expensive’ for University of Louisville

(FOX NEWS) -- As a man in a wheelchair sat stuck on tracks with a train barreling toward him, a group of strangers leaped into action.

Several people rushed to help the older man and his wife, who was trying to push the wheelchair off the tracks, just moments before the train sped through, KTVI-TV reported.

Julie Flanders and her brother, Chandler Tourigny, were two people who helped the couple in Kirkwood, Mo., Thursday. Flanders said they were stopped at the tracks in their car when she looked up from her phone and saw a woman sprinting toward the tracks.

The woman was able to reach the couple and lifted the man off the tracks just seconds before the train came rushing through.

Flanders and her brother helped move the group further away from the train as their mother filmed the harrowing rescue on a cellphone.

“It all happened [in] seconds,” Flanders said. “I was like, oh my gosh, are they going to make it? Are they not going to make it?"

Flanders and her brother told KTVI that the first woman was the true hero in the story.

“I want to applaud her, too, for being selfless,” Flanders said. “She definitely noticed and she went and helped somebody she didn’t even know.”

The siblings – who are from Tennessee – did not get the good Samaritan's name before everyone left, KSDK-TV reported. But they said she deserves “all of the glory” from the rescue.

The Kirkwood train station’s safety director said it has had “a few close calls” in just the past week with people not adhering to signals and signs, KTVI reported.

The man appeared to be okay after the near-accident, and he was checked by paramedics, according to KSDK.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.