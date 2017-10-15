Frankfort Avenue turns into battleground for Clifton's Great Chi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frankfort Avenue turns into battleground for Clifton's Great Chili Cook-off

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may seem like the fall weather will never make it's way to Louisville, but the chili cook-offs are still going on as planned. 

If you've bragged about your chili in the past, the best palace to prove it was at Clifton's Great Chili Cook-off on Frankfort Avenue on Saturday.

"We've got, I believe, there's 30 plus contestants out here all vying for the title of best chili," Sam Terwilleger said.

From the restaurant division, to the home division, everyone gathered up their beans, peppers, and spices to make the perfect bowl of chili. 

Organizers said it was the largest chili battle in Louisville's history. 

