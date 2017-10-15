IronMan athletes cross the finish line Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IronMan athletes cross the finish line Sunday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After months of preparation, thousands of IronMan athletes crossed the finish line Sunday morning after a grueling 140-mile triathlon. 

Lisa Roberts finished first for females at just over nine hours, while Andrew Starykowicz finished first for the males at just over eight hours.

The athletes completed a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, all in a matter of hours. 

Even the champions say they couldn't do it without a strong support system. 

"I feel ecstatic! This was awesome. My first IronMan win, I'll take it," Roberts said. 

About 3,000 athletes competed in this year's IronMan. The race route was also lined with hundreds of medical professionals, fans, and family members. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.