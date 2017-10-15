New Louisville Cricket Club facility opens Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Louisville Cricket Club facility opens Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Putting Louisville on the map, when it comes to cricket. 

New playing fields opened Sunday at Hays Kennedy Park. 

The Louisville Cricket Club is part of the 42-team Midwest Cricket Tournament. 

The club teamed up with Mayor Greg Fischer's office to create the new facility, named after a legend in the sport. 

Sunil Gavaskar is an Indian player, known as the "Muhammad Ali" of the cricket world. 

Gavaskar was in Louisville for the opening, and says he's honored. 

"I believe the sport has a universal language. Sports have this unique ability to bring communities together," Gavaskar said. 

The city invested $150,000 in the new fields. 

