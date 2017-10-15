Highlands-Douglass Neighborhood Association plants 500th tree - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Highlands-Douglass Neighborhood Association plants 500th tree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It took about three years but on Sunday The Highlands Douglass-Neighborhood Association planted its 500th tree.

Organizers say since 2014, they've averaged planting about 160 trees a year. 

The neighborhood says they're trying to fight the urban heat island affect as the area loses about 50 trees a year to old age. 

They say they hope to set an example for other Louisville neighborhoods.

"We are going to hit our goal probably in the next five to 10 years of getting to the 2,000 trees that we've lost since the late 1990s, early 2000s from storms and old age and disease and pests," Joshua White said. 

"I enjoy going out and camping and doing all that sorts of stuff, so seeing a reforestation project somewhere close to home is kind of cool," Eagle Scout and volunteer Keagan Gates, said.

The trees being planted have a life expectancy of 75 to 500 years, depending on the species.

