LACETT | Louisville City will play Bethlehem in 1st round of playoffs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City now knows who they play in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Boys in Purple learned Sunday they would be taking on Bethlehem Steel Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville is the top seed in the Eastern conference. Bethlehem clinched the 8th and final spot with a tie Sunday against Saint Louis.

Louisville is undefeated against Bethlehem in two matches this year. They won the first game on the road back in August, then tied at few weeks later at home.

Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:30.

