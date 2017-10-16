LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday on the 2500 block of Rowan Street.
Once on scene, LMPD officers found a man inside a home who'd been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have no suspects.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
