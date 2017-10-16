LMPD: Man found shot to death inside Portland home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.
Once on scene, LMPD officers found a man inside a home who'd been shot.
He died at the scene.
Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (502)574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
