LMPD: Man found shot to death inside Portland home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.

Once on scene, LMPD officers found a man inside a home who'd been shot.

He died at the scene.

Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call (502)574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

