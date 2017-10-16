LMPD investigating fatal shooting after man found in an alley behind a home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - LMPD is investigating a fatal shooting in an alley behind a home in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near West Market Street.
Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says a man was found shot in an alley behind a home on Northwestern Parkway.
No one has been arrested. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Metro Police at (502)574-LMPD.
