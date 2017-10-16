LMPD investigating fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is on the scene of a fatal shooting at a home in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.

MetroSafe tells WDRB one person was shot in the head.

Police haven't released any other details about the victim or a suspect.

Just before midnight Monday police were called to a fatal shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

