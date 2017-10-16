LMPD investigating fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is on the scene of a fatal shooting at a home in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.
MetroSafe tells WDRB one person was shot in the head.
Police haven't released any other details about the victim or a suspect.
Just before midnight Monday police were called to a fatal shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.