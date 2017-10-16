Local restaurants put their best fare forward for Taste of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Restaurants will line up their best food for the 44th annual Taste of Louisville.

The event is Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m. at the Louisville Executive Aviation hanger at Bowman Field.

More than 800 people are expected to attend.

Tickets are $65 per person.

People can also download the Taste of Louisville app on Apple or Android devices for a $10 discount.

Attendees vote on best food in three categories: sweet, savory, and swig.

Taste of Louisville benefits the Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter, Home of the Innocents, and Jill's Wish.

CLICK HERE to order tickets.

