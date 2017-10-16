Metro Police investigating after man found shot in the leg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Police investigating after man found shot in the leg

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A victim was found on Date Street in the Parkland neighborhood about 1:00 Monday morning.

Metro Police say the man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital, but we don't know his condition.

Officers haven't released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (502)574-LMPD.

