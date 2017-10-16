RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino's attorney makes statement after closed- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino's attorney makes statement after closed-door meeting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.

The committee is deciding whether or not to fire the embattled coach. 

Pence says it's now up to the board to "do the right thing." 

When asked what the right thing is, Pence said "the right thing to do is to bring the coach back. He is not terminated right now and he should not be terminated."

Click on the video player above to watch Pence's statement in its entirety. 

Pitino was suspended after federal investigators tied his program to a scheme to pay recruits. A criminal complaint unsealed on September 26 alleged that at least one U of L coach took part in a plan to send money from apparel company adidas to a prospective player.

Pence also released a 53-page document that he distributed to the board. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.