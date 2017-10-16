RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino's attorney makes statement after closed-door meeting

During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.

During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.

Polygraph report says Pitino didn't know of payment to recruit's family

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.

LMPD investigating fatal shooting after man found in an alley behind a home

Among the schools reviewing their programs are Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Southern California; each had assistant coaches arrested as part of the sting.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.

The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.

Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, spoke to reporters briefly after appearing before U of L's Athletics Association Personnel Committee.

The committee is deciding whether or not to fire the embattled coach.

Pence says it's now up to the board to "do the right thing."

When asked what the right thing is, Pence said "the right thing to do is to bring the coach back. He is not terminated right now and he should not be terminated."

Click on the video player above to watch Pence's statement in its entirety.

Pitino was suspended after federal investigators tied his program to a scheme to pay recruits. A criminal complaint unsealed on September 26 alleged that at least one U of L coach took part in a plan to send money from apparel company adidas to a prospective player.

Pence also released a 53-page document that he distributed to the board.

