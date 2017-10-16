Family and friends remember teenage daughter of Olympic track st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family and friends remember teenage daughter of Olympic track star killed 1 year ago in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family gathered to remember the teenage daughter of an Olympic track star gunned down one year ago in Lexington.

Fifteen-year-old Trinity Gay, daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, was shot to death in the parking lot of the Cookout restaurant in Lexington in October of 2016.

Her family says she was taken too soon, and will be greatly missed. "It makes it harder because she was so young, because she had a lot going for herself," said Trinity's aunt, Marquesha Boyd. 

"She was the life of the party," said Trinity's cousin Chelsea Cloyd. "She's going to bring it out of you regardless if you're down or if you're mad, she's going to make you smile and make you laugh."

Four men have been charged in connection with Trinity's murder.

