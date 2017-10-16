Weinstein Co., mired in sex scandal, may be up for sale

Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life

President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctions

High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flames

Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late Monday

With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home

A jury that says it's close to a verdict will resume deliberating the fate of a man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan last year that injured 30 people.

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the North Korean crisis "will continue until the first bomb drops.''.

Trump's chief economist says plan to cut corporate tax rates will cause average household incomes to jump $4,000 a year.

Los Angeles' relievers have retired 24 of 25 without allowing a hit in the NL Championship Series against the Cubs.

Iraqi Kurdish officials say federal forces and state-backed militias have launched a "major, multi-pronged" attack aimed at retaking the disputed northern city of Kirkuk.

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Weinstein Co., mired in a sex scandal, may be putting itself up for sale.

The company said Monday that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the movie studio responsible for films like "Shakespeare in Love," and "Gangs of New York."

Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was fired by the company last week following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The allegations span decades.

The fallout has been swift, with Weinstein issuing a lengthy and seemingly tone-deaf apology while losing various honors. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revoked his membership.

