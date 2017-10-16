Acting U of L basketball coach David Padgett could earn up to $1 million under contract

The child's name has not been released.

It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.

The athletes completed a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, all in a matter of hours.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.

U of L athletics director Tom Jurich on his way to a meeting in which he was placed on leave, Sept. 27, 2017.

SUNDAY EDITION | Why firing Tom Jurich could be ‘complicated or very expensive’ for University of Louisville

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.

LMPD investigating fatal shooting after man found in an alley behind a home

The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.

LOUISVILLE, KY., (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett will make $800,000 in the next year with bonuses increasing that to $1 million depending on how successful the team is.

On Monday, just hours before Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is expected to be fired, the University of Louisville Athletic Association's personnel committee voted to approve paying Padgett a base salary of $400,000 and another $400,000 in media and other appearances.

The committee also recommended that the full athletic association endorse the hiring of Vince Tyra as acting athletics director. The university's board of trustees will ultimately make that decision.

Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018. It provides incentives of $25,000 if the team finishes with a top 20 ranking.

And, Padgett would gain additional bonuses the farther U of L makes it in the NCAA tournament, including $50,000 if the team wins a championship.

