Acting U of L basketball coach David Padgett could earn up to $1 million under contract

LOUISVILLE, KY., (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett will make $800,000 in the next year with bonuses increasing that to $1 million depending on how successful the team is.

On Monday, just hours before Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is expected to be fired, the University of Louisville Athletic Association's personnel committee voted to approve paying Padgett a base salary of $400,000 and another $400,000 in media and other appearances.

The committee also recommended that the full athletic association endorse the hiring of Vince Tyra as acting athletics director. The university's board of trustees will ultimately make that decision.

Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018. It provides incentives of $25,000 if the team finishes with a top 20 ranking.

And, Padgett would gain additional bonuses the farther U of L makes it in the NCAA tournament, including $50,000 if the team wins a championship. 

