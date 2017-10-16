Acting U of L basketball coach David Padgett could earn up to $1 million under contract

A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.More >>
A small town restaurant is getting some national recognition, but not for its food. Its hard-working staff is doing its part to give back to their community.More >>
The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.More >>
The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on Rowan Street near North 25th Street.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.More >>
The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Northwestern Parkway near Market Street.More >>
A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.More >>
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.More >>
The athletes completed a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, all in a matter of hours.More >>
The athletes completed a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, all in a matter of hours.More >>
It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.More >>
It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.More >>
The child's name has not been released.More >>
The child's name has not been released.More >>
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.More >>
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
The mother was “encouraged” by the “head of the Explorer program not to tell anyone about the situation.
“He wanted to keep it under the radar,” according to the records released in the criminal investigation of former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.More >>
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled last week that while he agrees the system is in “dire financial” trouble, the state is protected by sovereign immunity, which shields the state from liability except in some circumstances.More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>
“They are still with us, still employed,” acting athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters. “That’s something I’m working on literally as we speak.”More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>