WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The WWE Live Holiday Tour will make a stop in the Derby City.

The show will take place at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. It will be the final WWE event of 2017 to happen in Louisville.

Several people are slated to appear including:

  • WWE Champion Jinder Mahal along with the Singh Brothers
  • "The Artist" Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Randy Orton
  • United States Champion Baron Corbin
  • AJ Styles
  • "The Bulgarian Brute" Rusev
  • SmackDown Tag Team Champions The USOs
  • Kevin Owens
  • SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya
  • Charlotte Flair

Tickets are available at prices of $105, $99, $74, $54, $38, $28 and $18.

Fans can buy tickets at the Ticketmaster website, the Yum! Center box office and over the phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.