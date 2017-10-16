Senator Paul discusses healthcare during golf outing with President Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Rand Paul seemed upbeat about healthcare reform after a round of golf with President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul played golf with President Donald Trump this weekend. He tweeted that he was excited to celebrate Trump's decision to allow individuals to buy health insurance across state lines.

"I'm really excited about letting people buy across state lines," Paul said. "The interesting thing about this is half of the people in our country get their insurance through ERISA (the Employee Retirement Income Security Act) plans already.

"So Amazon, Pepsi, Coke, Microsoft, MGM, big companies all get their insurance across state lines through ERISA plans. Now, we're going to let individuals get the same thing through big corporations."

Paul told reporters Trump beat him and that "the president never loses."

Trump also golfed with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.